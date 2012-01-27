* Woodside has received approaches for stakes in Browse
* Will remain operator
* Shares up 1.2 pct, outperform market
MELBOURNE, Jan 27 Woodside Petroleum
said it was considering selling a small stake in the
huge Browse liquefied natural gas project in Australia, after
receiving approaches from several firms.
"In response to significant interest from a number of
parties, Woodside is conducting a limited process to assess the
potential sale of a minority portion of the company's equity in
the development," the company said in a statement ot the stock
exchange.
The company put out the statement after The Australian
reported that had launched a A$1 billion-plus auction of most of
its stake in the Browse project.
A sale would help extract early value from the delayed
project, which analysts have estimated could cost around A$30
billion ($32 billion).
Woodside owns 50 percent of Browse and is operator of the
development. It plans to continue as operator. Its partners are
BP, Chevron, BHP Billiton and
Royal Dutch Shell.
Woodside warned investors in December it might need to delay
a final investment decision on the project by nearly a year to
the first half of 2013, as the partners sort out a long-running
dispute over the best location for processing Browse gas.
Woodside shares rose 1.2 percent to A$34.39, outperforming a
0.8 percent rise in the broader market and falls in other energy
company's shares.