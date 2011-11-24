Poland's Tauron plans Eurobond worth up to 500 mln euros
WARSAW, June 14 Polish state-run power producer Tauron said on Wednesday it planned to issue a Eurobond of up to 500 million euros ($564 million).
SYDNEY Nov 25 Australia's Woodside Petroleum on Friday narrowed its 2011 production target Range to between 63 million and 64 million barrels of oil equivalent from 62 million to 64 million previously.
Next year it said it expects higher production of between 73 million and 81 million barrels of oil equivalent. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Narayanan Somasundaram)
MELBOURNE, June 15 Eastern Australia's power grid will be stretched again if fierce heatwaves hit over the next two summers, despite recent government steps to beef up supply, the nation's electricty market operator said on Thursday.