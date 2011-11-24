SYDNEY Nov 25 Australia's Woodside Petroleum on Friday narrowed its 2011 production target Range to between 63 million and 64 million barrels of oil equivalent from 62 million to 64 million previously.

Next year it said it expects higher production of between 73 million and 81 million barrels of oil equivalent. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Narayanan Somasundaram)