Jan 19 Australia's Woodside Petroleum posted a 6 percent fall in fourth-quarter production versus a year ago and maintained its forecast for production of between 73 million and 81 million barrels of oil equivalent in 2012.

Woodside said output was 16.6 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) in the three months to December, bringing 2011 output to 64.6 mmboe.

Woodside had forecast 2011 production at 62-64 mmboe, excluding output from Pluto.

Woodside said its 2012 production target range is unchanged at 73 to 81 mmboe, comprising 56 to 60 mmboe from the underlying business and 17 to 21 mmboe from the Pluto LNG Foundation Project. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Davies)