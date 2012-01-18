Jan 19 Australia's Woodside Petroleum
posted a 6 percent fall in fourth-quarter production
versus a year ago and maintained its forecast for production of
between 73 million and 81 million barrels of oil equivalent in
2012.
Woodside said output was 16.6 million barrels of oil
equivalent (mmboe) in the three months to December, bringing
2011 output to 64.6 mmboe.
Woodside had forecast 2011 production at 62-64 mmboe,
excluding output from Pluto.
Woodside said its 2012 production target range is unchanged
at 73 to 81 mmboe, comprising 56 to 60 mmboe from the underlying
business and 17 to 21 mmboe from the Pluto LNG Foundation
Project.
