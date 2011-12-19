PERTH Dec 19 Australia's Woodside
Petroleum is still committed to developing the Browse
LNG project at James Price Point, on the cost of northwest
Australia, its chief executive Peter Coleman said.
"James Price Point is clearly the main game for us," he told
a conference call.
Earlier Woodside warned it may need to delay a final
investment decision on the huge Browse liquefied natural gas
project by nearly a year to the first half of 2013.
The warnings sparked further speculation among industry
analysts that Woodside may revisit its plan to develop the
project at James Price Point.