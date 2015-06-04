By Oleg Vukmanovic
PARIS, June 4
PARIS, June 4 Australia's Woodside Petroleum
is expanding its liquefied natural gas (LNG) business
and aims to build a global supply network ahead of an expected
surge in trading of the fuel, its chief executive said in an
interview.
Peter Coleman said Woodside's latest venture with U.S.-based
Sempra, announced on Wednesday, to potentially build from
scratch an LNG export plant in the United States at Port Arthur
was the latest signal of its intention.
"What our strategy is: focus on Asia customers, but sourcing
LNG globally," and not just from the company's existing
Australian producing plants, he said on the sidelines of an
industry conference in Paris.
Sources close to the matter say the strategy could take
advantage of any disruption at BG Group, a heavyweight in
LNG trading which analysts think could lose some of its
flexibility following its takeover by oil giant Shell.
"We see an opportunity in the marketplace at the moment for
a company like Woodside to differentiate," Coleman said.
The world's biggest LNG buyers in Asia have shown a strong
appetite for United States-sourced supply due to its linkage to
domestic Henry Hub gas prices, some of the world's cheapest.
A shale gas-drilling boom brought U.S. futures prices down
to decade-low levels, providing a cheap feedstock for LNG export
plants. In contrast, LNG supply sourced from Australia is linked
to a more expensive basket of crude oil grades.
"For us we see a real opportunity in the marketplace where
Woodside can position itself, we want to be seller of choice to
our buyers, but to do that we need to offer options," Coleman
said.
The Sempra deal follows Woodside's agreement to buy LNG
supply from Cheniere's planned Corpus Christi export plant on
the U.S. Gulf Coast. Last year, it also paid $3.7 billion to buy
stakes in Canada's Kitimat LNG and Australia's Wheatstone
projects.
"The Port Arthur deal (with Sempra) extends the Corpus
arrangement where we are a buyer, to actually one step upstream
where together we can add our value as Woodside," Coleman said.
"What that does is it allows us to bring to our customer
optionality with respect to the LNG's pricing point, and also
its geography and distance from markets."
