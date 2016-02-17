* Year net profit slumps 99 pct on writedowns
* Core profit halved to $1.1 bln, beats forecasts
* Browse LNG cost cuts offset by weak oil price
* Woodside shares down 3.4 pct
(Recasts with CEO comments on Browse LNG)
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Feb 17 Woodside Petroleum
reported a halving in its underlying profit on Wednesday, and
said deep uncertainy over oil prices was weighing on the
prospects for its key growth project, a liquefied natural gas
(LNG) development off Western Australia.
Australia's biggest oil and gas producer said it was still
unclear whether the oil price rout over the past year marked a
short-term low or a fundamental shift in the market.
The Browse floating LNG partners had planned to decide on
whether to go ahead with the project, last estimated by the
Australian government to cost A$30 billion ($21 billion), in the
second half of 2016, but Woodside would not be drawn on when a
decision would be made.
"This is not the time to be reckless at all with respect to
capital deployment. And this is not the time to make bets the
future is going to be rosier just simply because we hope it will
be," Chief Executive Peter Coleman told reporters.
In further blows to Browse, Coleman said the company had not
lined up any customers for the LNG and while the project team
had succeeded in slashing costs, much of those savings had been
offset by the lower oil price outlook.
"What's not clear to me today is are we in the middle of a
fundamental structural change in the industry or is this just a
short term disruption, where we'll go back to long term trends
in a relatively short period of time," Coleman said.
"It's with that sort of eye that we're looking at all of our
investment decisions today."
Woodside's view last year was the project would have been
break even with oil prices around $50-$55 a barrel. Prices have
since sunk to near 12-year lows below $35 a barrel.
Woodside's net profit for 2015 slid to $26 million, hit by
$1.1 billion in asset impairments after tax, as flagged in
January, after it cut its long term oil price assumptions by
about 20 percent.
Core profit fell 53 percent to $1.126 billion, which was
better than feared thanks to cost cuts. Analysts' forecasts were
around $902 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Woodside announced a full-year dividend of $1.09, topping
market forecasts at $1.05.
The company is counting on its recent gas discoveries off
Myanmar to give it more growth options.
"These are good-sized commercial discoveries, we believe,"
Coleman said.
Woodside's shares fell 5.3 percent on Wednesday, partly due
to a further drop in oil prices.
($1 = 1.4049 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)