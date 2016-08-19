* Woodside H1 net profit down 50 pct
* Santos slides to small H1 loss
* Woodside, Santos shares up
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Aug 19 Weak oil and gas prices
hammered half-year profits at Australia's Woodside Petroleum
and Santos Ltd on Friday, but investors sent
their shares higher as both companies reported progress on
cost-cutting.
Woodside, Australia's biggest independent oil and gas
producer, reported a worse-than-expected 50 percent slump in
first-half profit, but tweaked up its output forecast for 2016,
thanks to a strong performance at its Pluto liquefied natural
gas (LNG) project.
"It's really about squeezing our existing assets," Chief
Executive Peter Coleman said on a conference call.
Woodside managed to cut its gas production costs by 41
percent in the June half from a year earlier.
"Those reductions are impressive," Deutsche Bank analyst
John Hirjee told Woodside executives on a conference call after
its earnings.
Woodside's net profit fell to $340 million for the six
months to June from $678 million a year earlier, well below an
average of six analysts' forecasts around $391 million.
It announced an interim dividend of 34 cents, down from 66
cents a year ago, but said it expects to produce between 90 and
95 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) in 2016, up from an
earlier forecast of 86 to 93 mmboe.
Despite the profit fall, Woodside's low debt means it is in
a much stronger position than many peers in the battered oil
industry. It has been able to snap up assets cheaply, including
a recent agreement to buy a 35 percent stake in three
potentially oil rich blocks off Senegal for $350 million from
ConocoPhillips.
Santos Ltd, in contrast, slid to a loss in the
first half of 2016, and is scrambling to slash costs and debt.
Santos reported a loss of $5 million before one-offs for the
six months to June, down from an underlying profit of $25
million a year ago. Analysts forecasts were in a wide range, but
most were expecting a bigger loss.
At the bottom line, Santos slid to a net loss of $1.1
billion, after booking a huge writedown on its Gladstone LNG
stake, which it flagged on Monday. The project has been squeezed
by a weaker outlook for LNG, having to rely on gas from other
companies to help feed the plant and higher costs for that gas.
Santos cut net debt in the first half by $220 million to
$4.5 billion from December last year.
Chief Executive Kevin Gallagher, in the job since February,
said on Friday the company was on track to slash costs to be
breakeven at an oil price of $43.50 a barrel this year. That
compares with current oil prices just over $50.
Woodside shares jumped 3.3 percent, while Santos shares rose
0.8 percent. Both outpaced the broader market's gains.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)