Aug 22 Woodside Petroleum, Australia's
biggest oil and gas company, said its underlying half-year
profit rose 4.5 percent on Wednesday as liquefied natural gas
production ramped up and prices firmed.
Woodside said its underlying profit rose to $865 million in
the first half of 2012 from a restated $828 million in the same
period a year earlier, compared with a company-compiled
consensus forecast of $860 million.
Woodside kept its target for 2012 production at 77 to 83
m illion barrels of oil equivalent.
Woodside raised its production forecast by as much as 13
percent in July following a better-than-expected performance
from its A$15 billion ($15.75 billion) Pluto liquefied natural
gas project, which shipped its first cargo in May.
The company said exploration drilling to support additional
LNG plants at Pluto had ended without the discovery of
commercial gas required to endorse a final investment decision
but that talks regarding a Pluto expansion with partners would
continue next year.
Woodside's shares fell more than 3 percent in early trade on
Wednesday, retreating from the near four month closing high it
hit on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.9523 Australian dollars)
