* Pluto expansion shelved as Woodside fails to find adequate
gas
* Shares fall 3.5 pct in biggest single-day drop in 3 months
* Woodside underlying H1 profit up 4.5 pct at $865 mln
* Keeps 2012 output target at 77-83 mln bbls of oil
equivalent
By Rebekah Kebede
Aug 22 Woodside Petroleum, Australia's
biggest oil and gas company, said it will shelve plans to expand
the A$15 billion ($15.75 billion) Pluto liquefied natural gas
plant after recent gas exploration efforts failed, sending its
shares down to their biggest one-day fall in three months.
The news overshadowed a 4.5 percent rise Woodside reported
in underlying half-year profit on Wednesday due to increased
production and higher prices. It also showed the company would
have to depend on outside suppliers for gas.
"Unfortunately, we do not have sufficient discovered volumes
to progress an equity gas expansion," chief executive Peter
Coleman said in a call to analysts and reporters, after
announcing that the company's most recent exploration well for
the expansion, Ananke-1, was unsuccessful.
Expectations in the market that the Ananke well might have
been successful may have driven shares higher and led to
disappointment, some analysts said.
"Maybe some people bought the shares on the back of thinking
that Ananke was a discovery... or on expectations that there
would be positive news on Pluto expansion," said Gordon Ramsey,
an analyst with UBS in Melbourne.
Woodside shares were down 3.5 percent by Wednesday
afternoon. They had climbed more than 18 percent over the past
month before Wednesday's drop.
The failure to find enough gas at the Ananke well will mean
that the company will have to look to third-party gas suppliers
to expand the plant in future.
"This well was the last roll of the dice for Pluto equity
gas for Pluto expansion," Mark Greenwood, an analyst with Citi
in Sydney, said in a note to clients.
"Woodside has stated that discussions for (third party) gas
will continue into 2013, which is a delay versus prior guidance
and is a bit disappointing," Greenwood said.
PROFIT, DIVIDEND UP
Investors had also been looking for an evaluation of costs
for the company's Browse LNG project, which has faced
controversy over its proposed location at James Price Point on
the northwest coast of Australia, but the company said it is
still evaluating tenders for the development.
Royal Dutch Shell said this week it would increase
its equity stake in Browse via a cash-asset swap deal with
Chevron, a move that will bump its stake up to around 27 percent
and make it the biggest shareholder in the project after
Woodside.
Analysts said that Shell's increased share could open up new
options for Browse LNG, such as floating LNG.
"Clearly, it brings options for us. Shell being able to
bring those options to the table, it brings alternatives for us
as we go down the path into the future, but James Price Point is
clearly the base case for us," CEO Coleman said.
Woodside said its underlying profit rose to $865 million in
the first half of 2012 from a restated $828 million in the same
period a year earlier, compared with a company-compiled
consensus forecast of $860 million.
Woodside also raised its dividend 18 percent to 65 cents.
"The dividend was at the high end of market expectations...
that is the key positive, that they seem confident enough to
raise the dividend quite aggressively," said Johan Hedstrom, a
senior energy analyst with Bell Potter Securities.
Woodside kept its target for 2012 production at 77 to 83
million barrels of oil equivalent.
The company raised its production forecast by as much as 13
percent in July following a better-than-expected performance
from the Pluto liquefied natural gas project, which shipped its
first cargo in May.
($1 = 0.9523 Australian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Lincoln Feast in Sydney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong and Muralikumar Anantharaman)