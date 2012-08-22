* Pluto expansion shelved as Woodside fails to find adequate gas

* Shares fall 3.5 pct in biggest single-day drop in 3 months

* Woodside underlying H1 profit up 4.5 pct at $865 mln

* Keeps 2012 output target at 77-83 mln bbls of oil equivalent (Recasts, adds additional CEO, analyst comments)

By Rebekah Kebede

Aug 22 Woodside Petroleum, Australia's biggest oil and gas company, said it will shelve plans to expand the A$15 billion ($15.75 billion) Pluto liquefied natural gas plant after recent gas exploration efforts failed, sending its shares down to their biggest one-day fall in three months.

The news overshadowed a 4.5 percent rise Woodside reported in underlying half-year profit on Wednesday due to increased production and higher prices. It also showed the company would have to depend on outside suppliers for gas.

"Unfortunately, we do not have sufficient discovered volumes to progress an equity gas expansion," chief executive Peter Coleman said in a call to analysts and reporters, after announcing that the company's most recent exploration well for the expansion, Ananke-1, was unsuccessful.

Expectations in the market that the Ananke well might have been successful may have driven shares higher and led to disappointment, some analysts said.

"Maybe some people bought the shares on the back of thinking that Ananke was a discovery... or on expectations that there would be positive news on Pluto expansion," said Gordon Ramsey, an analyst with UBS in Melbourne.

Woodside shares were down 3.5 percent by Wednesday afternoon. They had climbed more than 18 percent over the past month before Wednesday's drop.

The failure to find enough gas at the Ananke well will mean that the company will have to look to third-party gas suppliers to expand the plant in future.

"This well was the last roll of the dice for Pluto equity gas for Pluto expansion," Mark Greenwood, an analyst with Citi in Sydney, said in a note to clients.

"Woodside has stated that discussions for (third party) gas will continue into 2013, which is a delay versus prior guidance and is a bit disappointing," Greenwood said.

PROFIT, DIVIDEND UP

Investors had also been looking for an evaluation of costs for the company's Browse LNG project, which has faced controversy over its proposed location at James Price Point on the northwest coast of Australia, but the company said it is still evaluating tenders for the development.

Royal Dutch Shell said this week it would increase its equity stake in Browse via a cash-asset swap deal with Chevron, a move that will bump its stake up to around 27 percent and make it the biggest shareholder in the project after Woodside.

Analysts said that Shell's increased share could open up new options for Browse LNG, such as floating LNG.

"Clearly, it brings options for us. Shell being able to bring those options to the table, it brings alternatives for us as we go down the path into the future, but James Price Point is clearly the base case for us," CEO Coleman said.

Woodside said its underlying profit rose to $865 million in the first half of 2012 from a restated $828 million in the same period a year earlier, compared with a company-compiled consensus forecast of $860 million.

Woodside also raised its dividend 18 percent to 65 cents.

"The dividend was at the high end of market expectations... that is the key positive, that they seem confident enough to raise the dividend quite aggressively," said Johan Hedstrom, a senior energy analyst with Bell Potter Securities.

Woodside kept its target for 2012 production at 77 to 83 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The company raised its production forecast by as much as 13 percent in July following a better-than-expected performance from the Pluto liquefied natural gas project, which shipped its first cargo in May. ($1 = 0.9523 Australian dollars) (Additional reporting by Lincoln Feast in Sydney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Muralikumar Anantharaman)