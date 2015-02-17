MELBOURNE Feb 18 Woodside Petroleum Ltd , Australia's biggest oil and gas producer, said it would focus on cutting costs in the year ahead in light of the slump in oil prices, after reporting weaker-than expected-annual results.

Underlying profit soared 42 percent to a record $2.42 billion in 2014, propelled by higher production and cost cuts, but that was short of analysts' forecasts around $2.49 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Continuous improvement in driving business efficiencies will remain our priority in the current challenging market conditions," Woodside CEO Peter Coleman said in a statement.

The 45 percent plunge in oil prices since June is expected to knock Woodside's earnings down to a six-year low in 2015 and has dented the economics on the liquefied natural gas projects it has on the drawing board, like the Browse floating LNG development.

Barring any oil price recovery, its only source of growth over the next two years will be from its acquisition of stakes in the Balnaves oil field and the $29 billion Wheatstone LNG project from Apache Petroleum, a deal due to close in March.

Woodside expects the Balnaves stake to add 3 million to million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) to its forecast production of 84-91 mmboe in 2015. Even with that, its output in 2015 will fall from last year's record output of 95.5 mmmboe.

