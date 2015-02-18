(Adds CEO, analyst comments)

MELBOURNE Feb 18 Woodside Petroleum Ltd , Australia's biggest oil and gas producer, said it would focus on cutting more costs to withstand a slump in oil prices, after reporting a record profit and paying a better than expected dividend.

The 45 percent plunge in oil prices since June is expected to knock Woodside's earnings down to a six-year low in 2015 and has dented the economics of liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects it has on the drawing board.

However Chief Executive Peter Coleman said the company was well positioned to weather the slump, armed with $6.8 billion to spend after delaying new projects, and could chase more acquisitions as weaker companies shed assets.

"The next 12 to 24 months is going to provide a lot of uncertainty. Companies are going to make choices. Some of those choices will work, some of them won't. I'm here to assure you that Woodside's well prepared for this," he told reporters on a conference call from Perth.

Underlying profit soared 42 percent to a record $2.42 billion in 2014, propelled by higher production and cost cuts, but that was slightly short of analysts' forecasts around $2.49 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

As flagged in January, the bottom line was hit by $434 million in pre-tax impairments on oil and gas properties.

The company increased its final dividend 40 percent to $1.44, well above analysts' forecasts and said it expects to maintain its 80 percent payout ratio, pushing its shares up as much as 3.7 percent in a weaker broader market.

"It was stronger than we expected," said RBC analyst Andrew Williams. "I suspect the 2014 numbers for everyone (in the industry) are going to be pretty good. It really is about how companies are setting themselves up for this year and beyond."

Woodside flagged it would cut its exploration budget by around 20 percent to $500 million from its original plan for 2015 and cut operating expenses by about 15 percent, with the likely loss of about 320 jobs.

It achieved $560 million in savings in 2014.

Barring any oil price recovery or further acquisitions, its only source of growth over the next two years will be from its acquisition of stakes in the Balnaves oil field, Kitimat gas field in Canada and the $29 billion Wheatstone LNG project.

Woodside expects Balnaves and Kitimat pipeline gas to add 3 million to 4 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) to its forecast production of 84-91 mmboe in 2015. But that will still be below last year's record output of 95.5 mmmboe.

Coleman said the company could chase acquisitions in the $1 billion to $5 billion range, with funding mainly from debt.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)