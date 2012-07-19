* Woodside's flagship Pluto LNG project boosts Q2 output
SYDNEY, July 19 Woodside Petroleum,
Australia's largest oil and gas firm, lifted its full-year
production forecast by as much as 13 percent on Thursday after
its Pluto liquefied natural gas (LNG) project performed better
than expected in the last quarter.
The industry's No. 2, Santos, reported a 9 percent
hike in second-quarter production, its best quarterly result
since 2009.
Woodside shares jumped 7 percent to $32.49 on the news, on
track for the biggest one-day percentage gain in three years,
while Santos rose 3 percent at $10.41 by 0213 GMT, outperforming
a 1 percent rise in the broader market.
The LNG market has tightened sharply following the Fukushima
nuclear disaster which has stoked Japan's demand for gas, with
global LNG demand growth expected to average around 4 percent a
year to 2025.
But several projects, including Woodside's Pluto and Browse
plants and Santos' Gladstone, have suffered setbacks and cost
blowouts in recent months, raising concerns they may struggle to
find gas that has already been pre-sold to Asian customers.
Against that backdrop, Woodside reported that the A$15
billion ($15.5 billion) Pluto plant, which began production in
April and shipped its first cargo in May, had exceeded
expectations with the delivery of eight cargoes.
Woodside Chief Executive Peter Coleman said the ramp up of
the plant had seen production beat contracted volumes and three
spot cargoes were sold during the quarter.
As a result, it boosted its full-year production guidance to
77 to 83 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), up from the
73 to 81 mmboe it forecast in its March quarterly report.
Production at Pluto - Australia's first LNG project in six
years and, alongside Angola LNG, the only new supply due to
enter the market until 2014 or 2015 - is expected to more
closely align with its annual delivery plan in the second half,
the company added. Woodside said earlier this year that Pluto
would contribute up to 21 mmboe to its 2012 production.
Woodside's sales rose 13 percent to 18.6 mmboe in the
quarter, while revenue lifted 14 percent to $1.43 billion.
The company also predicted that the Australia's recently
introduced carbon tax would cost it between $20 million and $40
million for the year ending June 30, 2013.
Pluto was a year behind its original target and $900 million
over-budget, while Woodside's Browse LNG project has been
plagued by in-fighting among stakeholders, including Shell
, BP, Chevron, and BHP Billiton
, about the best location for the project and opposition
from some Aboriginal landowners and environmentalists.
Woodside said last month that it and Taiwan's CPC Corp
had let lapse a provisional agreement for the supply
of LNG from Browse in Western Australia, in a move that CPC said
was prompted by the project's unclear production timeframe.
Santos maintained its full-year guidance at 51 to 55 mmboe
after second-quarter production rose 9 percent to 13 mmboe,
compared to the corresponding period a year ago.
Santos last month hiked the cost of its Gladstone LNG
project by over 15 percent to $18.5 billion, saying it needed to
drill 300 more wells to find gas for a planned 2015 start-up,
underlining the hurdles facing Australia's coal seam gas
industry.
($1 = 0.9670 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Ed Davies)