MELBOURNE, July 14 Australia's Woodside
Petroleum has agreed to buy ConocoPhillips'
deepwater stakes off Senegal, including one of the world's most
promising recent oil finds, for $350 million.
The acquisition includes a 35 percent interest in the 560
million barrel SNE deep water oil discovery and the FAN oil
discovery farther offshore, with Woodside gaining the option to
become operator for development and production of the fields.
"We are taking advantage of our balance sheet to acquire a
world-class asset that fits well with our capabilities, offers
significant future upside in exploration and line-of-sight to
near term oil production," Woodside Chief Executive Peter
Coleman said in a statement.
The move is key for Woodside which is short of near term
growth prospects after giving up multibillion dollar plans to
develop gas off Israel, postponing plans to develop the Browse
liquefied natural gas project off Australia, and being spurned
in a takeover offer for Oil Search.
The fields' operator is currently Britain's Cairn Energy Plc
, which owns 40 percent and is looking to sell down its
stake.
Australia's FAR Ltd owns 15 percent of the fields
and Senegal's state-owned Petrosen holds 10 percent.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul)