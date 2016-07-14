* Woodside expanding push into West Africa
* Gains stake in potential 1 bln barrel oil resource
* Woodside has been short of opportunities for growth
(Adds Cairn share, analyst comment)
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, July 14 Australia's Woodside
Petroleum is expanding its push into West Africa,
agreeing to buy ConocoPhillips' deepwater stakes off
Senegal, including one of the world's most promising recent oil
finds, for up to $430 million.
The move brings a deepwater expert into the SNE field off
Senegal and removes uncertainty over its ownership, which may
help speed up development of a billion barrel resource that is
expected to start producing within the next five years.
Australia's FAR Ltd owns 15 percent of the fields
and Senegal's state-owned Petrosen holds 10 percent.
FAR Ltd Managing Director Cath Norman could not be reached
for comment on Thursday, but told reporters on Wednesday that
the SNE field could start producing as early as 2019 if plans go
ahead for a floating production operation.
FAR's shares fell as much as 20 percent on the Woodside
announcement, then rebounded slightly to end down 10.7 percent
at A$0.075, valuing it roughly in line with the price Woodside
agreed to pay for ConocoPhillips' Senegal stake.
Woodside shares fell 1 percent.
The acquisition includes a 35 percent interest in the 560
million barrel SNE deep water oil discovery and the FAN oil
discovery further offshore, with Woodside gaining the option to
become operator for development and production of the fields,
for what one analyst said was a cheap price.
"We are taking advantage of our balance sheet to acquire a
world-class asset that fits well with our capabilities, offers
significant future upside in exploration and line-of-sight to
near term oil production," Woodside Chief Executive Peter
Coleman said in a statement.
The deal, for $350 million plus payments of up to $80
million, is key for cashed-up Woodside, as it is short of growth
prospects after scrapping multi-billion dollar plans to develop
gas off Israel, postponing plans to develop the Browse gas
project off Australia and being spurned in a takeover offer for
Oil Search.
"We see the deal pricing as an attractive entry point for
Woodside given that the 560 million barrels-plus is relatively
well appraised," RBC analyst Ben Wilson said in a note.
Woodside has already targeted the area off Senegal for
exploration, with a stake in the AGC Profond block in a zone
between Senegal and Guinea Bissau.
ConocoPhillips flagged last year that it was looking to sell
its deepwater exploration stakes and said on Thursday the sale
of the Senegal holding was an "important milestone".
The fields' operator is currently Britain's Cairn Energy Plc
, which owns 40 percent and is looking to sell down its
stake to cut its funding obligation for exploration and
appraisal.
Cairn shares fell by more than 4 percent by 0925 GMT as the
implied value of its Senegal asset took a material hit following
the deal announcement, according to Jefferies analyst.
The "only way to sugar coat this is to see a clean
exit/entry for cash with a reputable deepwater operator,"
Jefferies said.
