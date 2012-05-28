* Woodside to review 80 pct of LNG contracts in 2011-2014
* Woodside expects to secure higher LNG prices from reviews
* Sees tight LNG market between 2012 and 2016
MELBOURNE, May 28 Woodside Petroleum
expects the liquefied natural gas market to remain tight out to
2016 and expects to win higher prices for its LNG as it
renegotiates contracts, Australia's largest oil and gas company
said on Monday.
Woodside recently started producing LNG from its $15 billion
Pluto project, Australia's first new LNG output in six years,
and, alongside Angola LNG, the only new supply due to enter the
market until 2014 or 2015.
The market has tightened sharply following the Fukushima
nuclear disaster which has stoked Japan's demand for gas for
power plants, and the market could tighten further if new
supplies do not come on line by 2015, the company said.
"Possible delays to Australian projects under construction
will further exacerbate this period of tightness, and sellers
with short-term volumes available between 2012 and 2015/16 will
be well positioned to benefit," Reinhardt Matisons, Woodside's
president of marketing, said in notes prepared for an investor
briefing.
Woodside remains bullish on LNG prospects, even in the face
of new competition from cheap North American LNG exports, with
global LNG demand growth expected to average around 4 percent a
year to 2025.
It is confident it will be able to snare new sales thanks to
its existing customer ties in high-priced markets and its recent
$2 billion sale of a 14.7 percent equity stake in the west
Australian Browse project to Japan's Mitsui & Co and
Mitsubishi Corp (MiMi).
"There is strong competition between potential suppliers,
however we believe that Woodside's strengths in the market
outweigh potential threats to our strategy," Matisons said.
"The recently announced arrangement with MiMi for joint
marketing of Browse volumes further strengthens Woodside's
position," he said.
Woodside said growth in new and emerging Asia Pacific
markets, including China and India, is expected to top 10
percent a year to 2025, citing forecasts from consultants Wood
Mackenzie.
That growth is key to the company's focus on trying to find
ways to expand its Pluto project and develop the Browse and
Sunrise LNG projects.
"Unmet demand in the 2018-2020 timeframe, when these
projects are targeting startup, is projected to be between 65
and 80 million tonnes, with the majority of this in premium
markets," he said.
LNG prices in those markets are expected to remain linked to
oil prices.
Woodside expects to compete against 40-50 million tonnes a
year of LNG supply from North America by 2025.
The company has more than 15 long term contracts for LNG
sales from the North West Shelf and Pluto. The company is due to
review 80 percent of its contracts between 2011 and 2014.
It said it expected those contract reviews to result in
higher prices, "due to the tightness of the market and the
robust outlook for short, mid and long-term pricing."