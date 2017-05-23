(Adds CEO comments)
MELBOURNE May 23 Woodside Petroleum
sees its production growing by around 15 percent between 2017
and 2020, with supply from the Wheatstone liquefied natural gas
(LNG) project and its own Greater Enfield project, both off
Western Australia.
After 2020, output will grow further with the expansion of
its Pluto LNG project in Australia and possible output from an
oil project off Senegal, Australia's biggest independent gas
producer said on Tuesday at its annual investor briefing day.
Wheatstone LNG, operated by Chevron Corp, is on
track to start producing in the next few weeks, Woodside Chief
Executive Peter Coleman said, adding that Woodside staff working
with Chevron will be pushing to bring costs down at the plant.
On growth projects, Coleman said the company hopes to reach
a final investment decision on developing gas from its Browse
asset off Australia's north west coast in 2019.
The Browse project has been reworked three times over the
past decade to curb soaring capital costs, once seen as high as
$60 billion, as LNG prices have dropped due to a supply glut
which is only expected to ease around 2022.
In its fourth incarnation, Browse is now being looked at as
a source to supply gas to the North West Shelf LNG plant from
2025 - when the existing gas source runs out - rather than being
developed as an expensive new LNG project.
"There's a very, very low appetite amongst the CEOs of our
partner companies to partake in large capital investment
decisions at this time," Coleman told investors.
The big challenge will be to secure agreement from other
partners in Browse and the North West Shelf, including Royal
Dutch Shell, BP, BHP and
Chevron Corp, which all have other gas assets off
Australia's west coast waiting to be developed.
"The moons have aligned for Browse, but it's still got a
long way to go," Coleman said.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)