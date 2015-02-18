MELBOURNE Feb 18 Woodside Petroleum
expressed doubts its Greater Sunrise gas prospect could go ahead
this decade, leaving it off a list of growth projects out to
2019 and beyond in its annual results presentation in a bad sign
for impoverished East Timor.
Woodside has been in talks over the past 18 months with the
East Timor and Australian governments over options for
developing the long-delayed project, held up by disputes over
whether to build a liquefied natural gas plant onshore in East
Timor or a floating LNG plant.
Chief Executive Peter Coleman said on Wednesday the big
obstacle remains the decades-long battle between East Timor and
Australia over sharing revenue from the Greater Sunrise fields,
which lie in waters between the two countries.
He said the company had run out of steps it could take to
move the project forward and it was difficult to justify
spending time and money on Sunrise in the short term until there
was certainty on regulatory and tax terms for it.
"Before you take that next step, you need to know who you're
paying your rent to," Coleman told reporters on a conference
call after reporting annual results.
"At this point in time we don't know what the regulatory
framework is, we don't know what the fiscal framework will be,
so we can't evaluate this project and we can't put it up to
buyers as to being a viable project that they would be
interested in."
He said the Australian and East Timor governments had given
no timeframe for settling their issues, including their dispute
over the maritime boundary, and said he did not expect former
guerilla leader Xanana Gusmao's decision to step down as East
Timor's prime minister would help speed up a resolution.
"I wouldn't expect that changes in leadership at any
particularl time are going to make fundamental changes in the
way this moves forward," Coleman said, noting that Gusmao was
still going to hold a key ministerial position.
"So he will remain quite influential I would expect."
Greater Sunrise is 33 percent owned by Woodside, the
operator. Its co-owners are ConocoPhillips, Royal Dutch
Shell and Japan's Osaka Gas.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)