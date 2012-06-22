* Development of Browse LNG project in Australia drags on for years

* LNG supply agreement lapses due to unclear production timeframe-CPC (Recasts to add CPC comment)

PERTH, June 22 Woodside Petroleum Ltd and Taiwan's CPC Corp [CHIP.UL} have let lapse a provisional agreement for supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to CPC from the Browse plant in Western Australia, in a move that CPC said was prompted by the project's unclear production timeframe.

The agreement, signed in 2007 when oil-linked pricing was at its peak, was for 2 to 3 million tonnes of LNG per year for 15 to 20 years and expired on Thursday after several extensions.

The development of Woodside's Browse LNG has dragged on for years, in part due to controversy about its proposed location and the company has received extensions to several government deadlines to decide on how to develop the project.

The provisional agreement between Woodside and CPC is the second such agreement to expire: in 2009 PetroChina let a similar agreement expire.

"It's difficult to see how it's good news unless they have somebody in the wings that wants to take a bigger volume and they need to clear the decks to be able to sell more," Macquarie analyst Adrian Wood said.

"The earliest (Browse LNG) gets sanctioned is next year, it's probably got a six year development time, you're selling it into a 2019 market at the earliest and the fact is there's lots of supplies out there, longer term prices are coming down," Wood said.

CPC said the provisional supply agreement was not legally binding so both sides agreed not to go ahead with further talks.

Browse LNG has been plagued by in-fighting among stakeholders, including Shell, BP, Chevron , and BHP Billiton , about the best location for the project, and mounting opposition from some Aboriginal landowners and environmentalists to the James Price Point location favoured by Woodside.

In April, Australia gave partners a one-year extension until mid-2013 to make a final investment on Browse LNG.

Analysts said another buyer is still a possibility.

Japanese LNG demand in particular has risen sharply in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear crisis which led to the shutdown of all of Japan's nuclear capacity.

In May, Woodside reduced its stake in the project to 31.3 percent after a $2 billion sale of a 14.7 percent equity stake in the project to Japan's Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp (MiMi), but it remains the operator of Browse.

Woodside's chief executive, Peter Coleman, said interest in Browse at the time exceeded the amount of equity the firm was willing to sell and that demand for Woodside's LNG was strong enough to keep prices high.

Woodside shares were trading over 2 percent lower at A$31.32 by late morning. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Additional reporting by Lin Miaojung in TAIPEI; Editing by Ed Davies)