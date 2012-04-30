* Woodside's Pluto LNG set to ship first cargo

PERTH, April 30 Woodside Petroleum Ltd on Monday said it has begun liquefied natural gas production from its A$14.9 billion Pluto project, and will soon be loading its first export cargo.

Pluto LNG is Australia's third gas export plant and the first to come online in six years, and will put Australia on track to become one of the world's largest exporters of the fuel.

"Pluto cements Woodside's position as a major supplier of LNG to the Asia-Pacific region and builds on our position as a global leader in upstream oil and gas," chief executive Peter Coleman said in a statement.

Despite the relatively rapid development from the gas field discovery to production, however, Pluto is a year behind its original target and A$900 million ($940 million) over budget.

The company had set an end-March target date for its first gas cargo shipment.

Delays and higher-than-expected costs, such as Pluto's, are some of the challenges facing the A$200 billion worth of proposed LNG projects in Australia.

Australia plans to add 80 million tonnes per year of LNG production before the end of the decade, which would make it the world's largest LNG exporter.

Pluto, which will pipe gas from fields on the northwest Australian coast to an onshore plant, will produce 4.3 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).

The project is expected to contribute up to 21 million barrels of oil equivalent (mboe) to Woodside's 2012 production and 37 mboe to Woodside's annual production in the long term.

Woodside owns 90 percent of the Pluto development and is the project operator. Japan's Tokyo Gas and Kansai Electric Power each own 5 percent of the project. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Eric Meijer)