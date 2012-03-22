(Repeats story first published late on Thursday. No changes to
PERTH, March 22 Australia's Woodside Petroleum
Ltd said on Thursday its A$14.9 billion ($15.56
billion) Pluto liquefied natural gas project will begin
production in the next few weeks.
The company had set an end-March target date for its first
gas cargo shipment, and most industry experts expect deliveries
will only be slightly delayed from that date.
"The first production of LNG will take place in the coming
weeks, followed by deliveries to foundation customers and
project participants Kansai Electric and Tokyo Gas," Woodside
said in a statement.
Pluto LNG is Australia's third gas export project and the
first to come online in six years. It is, however, a year behind
its original target and A$900 million ($940 million)
over-budget.
Despite the delays, some industry experts praised Woodside's
progress on the project.
"The project has had its setbacks, but achieving first gas
shipments t hrough the facility in less than seven years from
discovery remains quite an achievement," said Craig McMahon, an
analyst with WoodMackenzie in Perth.
Pluto, which will pipe gas from fields on the northwest
Australian coast to an onshore plant, will produce 4.3 million
tonnes per annum (mtpa) and likely make Australia the third
largest LNG exporter in the world, up from fourth currently.
The project is expected to contribute up to 21 million
barrels of oil equivalent to Woodside's 2012 production.
Pluto's delays and higher-than-expected costs are some of
the challenges facing the A$200 billion worth of proposed LNG
projects in Australia.
Australia plans to add 80 million tonnes per year of LNG
production before the end of the decade, which would make it the
world's largest LNG exporter.
($1 = 0.9578 Australian dollars)
