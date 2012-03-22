(Repeats story first published late on Thursday. No changes to text)

PERTH, March 22 Australia's Woodside Petroleum Ltd said on Thursday its A$14.9 billion ($15.56 billion) Pluto liquefied natural gas project will begin production in the next few weeks.

The company had set an end-March target date for its first gas cargo shipment, and most industry experts expect deliveries will only be slightly delayed from that date.

"The first production of LNG will take place in the coming weeks, followed by deliveries to foundation customers and project participants Kansai Electric and Tokyo Gas," Woodside said in a statement.

Pluto LNG is Australia's third gas export project and the first to come online in six years. It is, however, a year behind its original target and A$900 million ($940 million) over-budget.

Despite the delays, some industry experts praised Woodside's progress on the project.

"The project has had its setbacks, but achieving first gas shipments t hrough the facility in less than seven years from discovery remains quite an achievement," said Craig McMahon, an analyst with WoodMackenzie in Perth.

Pluto, which will pipe gas from fields on the northwest Australian coast to an onshore plant, will produce 4.3 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) and likely make Australia the third largest LNG exporter in the world, up from fourth currently.

The project is expected to contribute up to 21 million barrels of oil equivalent to Woodside's 2012 production.

Pluto's delays and higher-than-expected costs are some of the challenges facing the A$200 billion worth of proposed LNG projects in Australia.

Australia plans to add 80 million tonnes per year of LNG production before the end of the decade, which would make it the world's largest LNG exporter. ($1 = 0.9578 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; editing by Miral Fahmy)