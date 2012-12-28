BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - reported it continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity and credit capacity
Dec 28 Woodward Inc :
* Signs agreement to acquire hydraulic thrust reverser actuation systems ("tras") business from General Electric
* Deal for $200 million in cash
* Says parties have entered into a preferred supplier agreement for thrust reverser actuation systems
* Says Duarte business' sales for fiscal year 2013 are anticipated to be approximately $150 million
* Addition of Duarte business is expected to be slightly accretive to Woodward's earnings per share for fiscal year 2013
* Says has committed financing and available cash sufficient to fund the payment of the purchase price
* IMPAC Mortgage Holdings Inc - CEO Joseph R. Tomkinson's 2016 total compensation was $6.6 million versus $3 million in 2015