Dec 28 Woodward Inc :

* Signs agreement to acquire hydraulic thrust reverser actuation systems ("tras") business from General Electric

* Deal for $200 million in cash

* Says parties have entered into a preferred supplier agreement for thrust reverser actuation systems

* Says Duarte business' sales for fiscal year 2013 are anticipated to be approximately $150 million

* Addition of Duarte business is expected to be slightly accretive to Woodward's earnings per share for fiscal year 2013

* Says has committed financing and available cash sufficient to fund the payment of the purchase price

