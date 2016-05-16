May 16 WooGene B&G CO.,Ltd :
* Says it to issue the first unregistered/unsecured private
convertible bonds, raising 11 billion won in proceeds for
operations
* Maturity date of May 20, 2020, yield to maturity of 2.0
pct and annual coupon of 0.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of
principal on maturity date for the bonds
* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at
7,085 won per share, and a conversion period from May 20, 2017
to April 20, 2020
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/ti8tnX
(Beijing Headline News)