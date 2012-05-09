SEOUL May 9 South Korea's Lotte Group and GS
Retail Co Ltd have submitted preliminary bids for an
about $750 million stake in water purifier company Woongjin
Coway Co Ltd, sources with the knowledge of the
matter said on Wednesday.
The sources declined to be identified because they were not
allowed to talk to the media. Lotte Group and GS Retail declined
to comment.
Woongjin Holdings Co Ltd has put a 30.9 percent
stake in Woongjin Coway on the block and hired Goldman Sachs
Group Inc to manage the sale. The stake is worth about
$750 million based on Tuesday's closing share price, but
Woongjin Holdings is targeting as much as $1.7 billion,
according to media reports.
