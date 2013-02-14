BRIEF-CVC Capital Partners agrees to acquire PDC Brands
* CVC Capital Partners says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG Feb 14 Woolworths Holdings Ltd : * Says H1 headline earnings per share increased 21.0 percent to 164.2 cents * Declares interim cash dividend of 86 cents * Says S.African economic conditions remain constrained, especially in the lower and middle income segments of the market where consumer debt levels remain under pressure
* CVC Capital Partners says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Total estimated consideration for acquisition of Porsche Centre Adelaide will be approximately $14 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: