BRIEF-National Biscuit Industries Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 253,086 rials versus 265,492 rials year ago
JOHANNESBURG, July 18 Woolworths Holdings Ltd : * Trading update and trading statement: 53 weeks to 30 June 2013 * Retail space, including stores in the rest of Africa, grew by 3.2% * Expect headline EPS for the 53-week period to 30 June 2013 to be respectively
23-28% and 25-30% higher * The impact of the additional 53rd week has added approximately 2% to earnings
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 253,086 rials versus 265,492 rials year ago
LIVERPOOL, England, April 8 One For Arthur, ridden by Derek Fox, won the English Grand National, the world's greatest steeplechase, with a stunning late burst from the final fence at a sun-drenched Aintree on Saturday.