JOHANNESBURG Feb 13 Woolworths Holdings Ltd : * Revenue for 26 weeks ended December 29 up 16.0 pct * Profit before tax for 26 weeks ended December 29 up 21.1 pct * Adjusted headline earnings per share for 26 weeks ended December 29 up

12.9 pct * Dividend per share for 26 weeks ended December 29 up 17.4 pct * Return on equity remained strong at 55.9 pct * Economic conditions in South Africa will remain constrained, especially in lower and middle income segments * Expect sales growth to be broadly in line with the first half * Sam Ngumeni, the chief operating officer of Woolworths, has been appointed as an executive director * Interim gross cash dividend of 101.0 cents