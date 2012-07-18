SYDNEY, July 19 Woolworths, Australia's
leading supermarket chain, could sell its struggling electronic
chain Dick Smith to a consortium led by former chief financial
officer William Paul Renton Wavish, the Australian Financial
Review reported.
Wavish, CFO of the supermarket chain between 1999 and 2003
and currently chairman of lingerie group Bendon, is talking to
private equity firms Ironbridge Capital and Anchorage to raise
funds for the joint bid and is the only remaining bidder, the
paper said, without citing sources.
Last week, Woolworths told an analyst briefing that it hoped
to name a buyer for Dick Smith in three to four weeks. It had
announced its plan to sell Dick Smith, which analysts have
valued it at around A$200 million ($207 million), in January.
A Woolworths spokeswoman in Sydney could not be immediately
reached for comment.
Wavish and his group are likely to pick up only the
best-performing outlets, cut costs and turn around Dick Smith
under new management, the paper said.
In January, Woolworths said it would take a A$300 million
charge to cover the costs of closing up to 100 weaker Dick Smith
stores, or nearly a quarter of the chain, over the next two
years and writing down goodwill.
Boutique firm Greenhill Caliburn is advising Woolworths on
the sale.
($1 = 0.9670 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by John Mair)