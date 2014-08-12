BRIEF-Pret A Manger 2016 underlying sales up 4.8 pct
* Pret A Manger 2016 group sales up 15 percent to 776.2 million pounds, like-for-like sales up 4.8 percent
Aug 12 Jse: Whl - Announcement By Country Road Group Regarding Change In Chief Executive Officer
* Immediate resignation of iain nairn as chief executive officer and appointment of matthew keogh in his stead. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it sees Q2 revenue rise by high single-digit percent from Q1