JOHANNESBURG, June 30 South African upscale food and clothing retailer said on Monday it would not sweeten its $2.1 billion takeover offer for Australia's David Jones .

Woolworths also said it would not raise its offer to buy out minorities in its other Australian investment, Country Road , in which it owns nearly 90 percent. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Stoddard)