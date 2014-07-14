(Corrects name of Zara's owner in fifth paragraph)
SYDNEY, July 14 Shareholders of David Jones Ltd
, Australia's No. 2 department store by sales, on Monday
began a crucial meeting to vote on a $2 billion takeover bid
from South Africa's Woolworths Holdings Ltd.
The vote for the offer would end years of uncertainty about
the future of the 176-year-old Sydney-based firm, which has
languished for half a decade as online retail ravaged its
traditional store-based model.
Prior to the Woolworths bid - which killed off two earlier
approaches from Australian rival Myer Holdings Ltd -
David Jones shares last traded over the A$4.00 offer price on
July 11, 2011.
The takeover has already been endorsed by Woolworths
shareholders and the David Jones board, which has watched
profits fall while the A$18.7 billion department store sector
shrinks and online shopping grows up to 30 percent annually.
A vote for the takeover would also complete a key step in
Woolworths' transformation from a South African company with
offshore interests into an aggressive global player with the
muscle to compete with the likes of Industria de Diseno Textil
SA's Zara, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB and Top
Shop.
It would also mark the end of a lengthy stand-off between
Woolworths and the biggest David Jones shareholder, reclusive
Melbourne billionaire and former Myer chairman Solomon Lew.
Lew, who built his fortune investing in clothes retail, has
prevented Woolworths from taking full ownership of another
Australian clothes company, Country Road Ltd, for 17
years by keeping his 11.88 percent stake.
He threatened to derail the David Jones takeover as well,
when just a month before shareholders were due to vote on the
Woolworths bid he revealed without explanation that he had built
up a 9.89 percent stake in the department store chain.
The move established a potentially blocking stake in David
Jones and was widely interpreted as an attempt to pressure
Woolworths into offering to buy his Country Road shares at an
inflated price.
On June 24, Woolworths offered to buy Lew's Country Road
shares for A$17 each, 21 percent higher than their previous
closing price. Lew paid roughly A$2.00 a share for his stake in
1997.
Lew has still not disclosed how he plans to vote in relation
to either of the Woolworths offers for Country Road or David
Jones, although he is generally expected to give them the nod.
David Jones shares, which were halted on Monday, closed flat
at A$3.93 on Friday.
($1 = 1.0654 Australian Dollars)
