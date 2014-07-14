SYDNEY, July 14 Shareholders of David Jones Ltd
, Australia's No. 2 department store by sales, on Monday
voted in favour of $2 billion takeover bid from South Africa's
Woolworths Holdings Ltd.
The vote cements Woolworth's largest ever deal and marks a
new era for the 176-year-old Sydney-based firm, which has
languished for half a decade as online retail ravaged its
traditional store-based model.
David Jones said 96.8 percent of shareholders had voted in
favour of the deal at a special meeting on Monday.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)