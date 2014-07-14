SYDNEY, July 14 Shareholders of David Jones Ltd , Australia's No. 2 department store by sales, on Monday voted in favour of $2 billion takeover bid from South Africa's Woolworths Holdings Ltd.

The vote cements Woolworth's largest ever deal and marks a new era for the 176-year-old Sydney-based firm, which has languished for half a decade as online retail ravaged its traditional store-based model.

David Jones said 96.8 percent of shareholders had voted in favour of the deal at a special meeting on Monday.

