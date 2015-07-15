* Woolworths annual sales up 55 pct

By Tiisetso Motsoeneng

JOHANNESBURG, July 15 South Africa's Woolworths Holdings Ltd said sales had surged 55 percent over the past year, boosted by the first contribution from David Jones after it bought the Australian department store chain last August.

The sales growth guidance for the year to the end of June is above a 51.5 percent forecast in a Reuters poll of 12 analysts for the food and clothing retailer.

Shares in Woolworths, which have risen about 24 percent this year, climbed 4.5 percent to 99.10 rand by 1450 GMT.

Excluding the impact of David Jones, sales grew 12 percent, slightly slower than a year ago, reflecting slack consumer spending in its mainstay South African market.

The $2 billion deal for Australia's David Jones was designed to create a southern hemisphere retail giant and helped reduce the company's reliance on South Africa.

Retailers in Africa's most advanced economy are struggling to boost sales growth as shoppers battle high personal debt levels and rising energy prices affected by currency weakness.

Rival Shoprite Holdings said in a trading update that its sales rose 11.2 percent in the year through June, lagging a 13 percent forecast by Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimates.

Shares in the company, Africa's biggest grocer and one that focuses on staple products for low-income consumers, were down 2.7 percent at 167.35 rand.

Massmart, a unit of Wal-Mart, said its revenue for the six months through June rose 9 percent to 38.9 billion rand, buoyed by a 16 percent jump in building material sales. Shares in the operator of Game, Makro and Builders Warehouse stores were little changed.

Woolworths, however, has fared better than rivals such as Shoprite and Pick n Pay as its well-heeled consumers continue to splash out on its gourmet ostrich burgers and high-margin clothing label, Country Road, among other items.

The company is expected to release full results for the year to the end of June towards the end of August. Shoprite's annual results are due on Aug. 19 and Massmart's half-year numbers on Aug. 27. (Additional reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Susan Fenton and Keith Weir)