JOHANNESBURG, July 14 South African retailer
Woolworths Holdings Ltd expects full-year profit to
increase by 15 to 25 percent as sales for the 52 weeks to end
June 2016 rose, the company said in a trading update on
Thursday.
* Woolworths, which sells products similar to those of
Britain's Marks and Spencer, said that excluding the
impact of David Jones, whose acquisition was effective in August
2014, group sales grew by 16.4 percent.
* Headline earnings per share (EPS) is the main profit
measure used in South Africa that strips out certain one-off
times.
* BY 0729 GMT, shares in Woolworths were up 1.33 percent at
84.00 rand.
