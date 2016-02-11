(Adds CEO comment, detail, analyst comment)
JOHANNESBURG Feb 11 South African retailer
Woolworths Holdings Ltd will aim to conserve cash as
growth slows in its home market, Chief Executive Ian Moir said
on Thursday.
Shares in the retailer slid to a two-month low despite
posting a 30.6 percent jump in first-half profit.
Woolworths, which sells upmarket food and clothing, warned
rising interest rates in South Africa would further pressure
consumers in Africa's most advanced economy, where it makes
nearly 60 percent of its sales.
"It would be more conservative, in what is a volatile
environment, to offer scrip rather than cash," said Woolworths
Chief Executive Ian Moir, referring to dividends paid in shares
rather than cash.
Shareholders will have a choice between a scrip and a cash
dividend, the company said.
If all shareholders chose scrip, Woolworths would have
1.5-1.6 billion rand more for investment and to pay off debt,
Moir said.
The company is committing capital to its expansion plans in
Australia, said Moir, where it last year bought department store
chain David Jones.
South Africa's retailers are battling to boost sales as
consumers check spending, though Woolworths has done better than
rivals due to its appeal to high-income customers.
But a severe drought in southern Africa and the weaker rand
is expected to stoke food price inflation, and though higher
maize prices should not have a direct impact on higher income
shoppers, their spending could sag.
"When we see food inflation coming through, our customers,
even at the upper end, tend to buy less items," said Moir.
Sasfin Securities analyst Alec Abraham said though
Woolworths posted good operational results, Moir's downbeat
comments on South Africa's growth outlook might have contributed
to the share price fall on Thursday.
Earnings per share were affected by costs to acquire David
Jones and the dilutive effects of share issues to finance the
transaction and a black empowerment deal.
Headline earnings per share, the most widely watched profit
measure in South Africa, which strips out certain one-off items,
were up 30.6 percent at 253.5 cents for the six months ended
Dec. 31.
Shares in Woolworths were down 7.5 percent at 86.37 rand by
1050 GMT, compared with a 2.1 slide in the JSE's benchmark
Top-40 index.
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Mark
Potter)