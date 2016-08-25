Audi's efforts to clear up dieselgate far from over -CEO
NECKARSULM, Germany, May 18 Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler told the carmaker's annual shareholder meeting that efforts to clear up the emissions scandal are far from over.
JOHANNESBURG Aug 25 South African retailer Woolworths Holdings reported an 8.9 percent rise in full-year profit as its food sales gained more market share despite a weak economy its home market.
* Adjusted diluted headline earnings per share was 453.4 cents for the year until June 30 compared to 416.4 cents in the previous year.
* Woolworths Food continues to gain market share, the company said.
* Headline earnings per share (EPS) is the main profit measure used in South Africa that strips out certain one-off times.
* The retailer bought Australian department store David Jones in 2014.
* "The South African customer continues to be under pressure, and the Australian trading environment continues to be tough," Woolworths said in a statement.
* Both markets have become more competitive with the arrival of northern hemisphere retailers and increased promotional activity, the company said. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; editing by Jason Neely)
* Hotel de Crillon to reopen on July 5 after 200 mln euros revamp