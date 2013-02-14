* Headline EPS at 164.2 cents vs 135.7 cents
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 14 South African retailer
Woolworths Holdings Ltd reported a 21 percent rise in
first-half profit chiefly as a result of contributions from its
recent acquisition in Australia.
Woolworths, which sells food and clothes, said headline
earnings per share totalled 164.2 cents in the six months to
end-December compared with 135.7 a year earlier.
Headline EPS, the primary measure of profit in South Africa,
strips out certain one-time items.
The results were boosted Woolworths' purchase last August of
Australian fashion retailer Witchery Group in a $181 million
deal to expand into the Asia-Pacific region.
Woolworths, similar in style and products to Britain's Marks
& Spencer Group Plc said total sales rose 18 percent to
16.7 billion rand ($1.89 billion) with its Australian business
delivering a 55.6 percent surge in sales.
South African retailers have been popular among investors
for more than a year due to the credit-led shopping spree, but
their shares have tumbled in recent weeks on growing worries
consumers are too heavily indebted to sustain recent levels of
sales growth.
Woolworths is expected to fare better than rivals such as
Truworths International Ltd and Shoprite Holdings Ltd
as it serves the more resilient high-income consumers
in Africa's biggest economy.
"We expect sales growth to be broadly in line with the first
half," the company said in a statement.
Shares in Woolworths are down about 7 percent so far this
year, largely in line with the broad sell-off of local retailers
but underperforming a near 5 percent gain on the blue-chip JSE
Top-40 index.
($1 = 8.8483 South African rand)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)