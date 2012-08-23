* Diluted headline EPS at 260.6 cents vs 209.8 cents
* Consensus: 258.7 cents
* Upbeat about future prospects
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 23 South African retailer
Woolworths Holdings Ltd slightly beat forecasts with a
24.2 percent rise in full-year profit on Thursday, helped by
share buy backs and resilient demand for its upscale grocery
products.
Woolworths, which also sells clothes in South Africa and
Australia, said diluted headline earnings per share totaled
260.6 cents, beating a 258.7 cents estimate in a Reuters poll of
12 analysts.
Headline EPS, the main profit measure in South African,
strips out certain one-time items.
Consumer spending is improving in Africa's biggest economy
due to decades-low interest rates and above-inflation wage
hikes, but the outlook is uncertain against the backdrop of high
debt levels and chronic unemployment.
South African retail sales jumped 8.3 percent year-on-year
in May, official data showed, beating the 4.7 percent growth
economists had expected.
Woolworths, similar in style and products to Britain's Marks
and Spencer Group Plc, said it bought back shares worth
286 million rand during the year. The company also bought back
358 million rand shares to settle employee schemes.
The Cape Town-based company said sales increased 12 percent
to 28.6 billion rand with its grocery unit lifting sales by a
similar margin.
Shares in Woolworths are up about 44 percent so far this
year, reflecting a buying frenzy across the sector on
expectations of healthy returns from its expansion drive into
the rest of the continent.
The company gave an upbeat outlook for both its South
African and Australian operations.
"We expect the upper-end of the market to remain resilient
whilst the economy as whole remains subdued," it said in a
statement referring to the South African market.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Stoddard)