JOHANNESBURG Aug 29 South African retailer
Woolworths reported a 27.3 percent rise in full-year
profit on Thursday, reflecting the resilience of its upscale
customer base as the rest of the consumer market struggles with
high personal debt.
Woolworths, which sells luxury food products and clothing,
said headline earnings per share (EPS) totalled 340.4 cents in
the year to end-June compared with 267.3 a year earlier.
That was broadly in line with a 339 cents estimate by
Thomson Reuters StarMine, which puts more weight on more recent
forecasts and those from top-rated analysts.
Headline EPS, South Africa's primary profit gauge, strips
out certain one-off items.
Retailers in Africa's biggest economy are struggling to grow
sales at a faster pace as consumers rein in spending due to high
personal debt, unemployment and rising fuel and transport
prices.
But Woolworths, similar in style and products to Britain's
Marks & Spencer, is faring better as high income
consumers continue to splash out on its upscale groceries and
apparel.
Sales rose 23.2 percent to 35.2 billion rand ($3.40
billion), with food sales recording 15.4 percent growth. Sales
were also boosted by Woolworths' purchase last year of
Australian fashion retailer Witchery Group.
Shares in the Cape Town-based company are down about 15
percent so far this year, underperforming a 10 percent gain in
the JSE Top-40 index.
($1 = 10.3487 South African rand)
(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas, writing by Tiisetso
Motsoeneng; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)