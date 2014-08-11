SYDNEY Aug 12 Australia's Woolworths Ltd
said on Tuesday its home improvements business would
miss its guidance, posting a bigger loss this year than last
year and not breaking even until after 2016.
The business, including the Masters, Lowe's and Home Timber
and Hardware brands, has been a long-running drag on earnings at
Woolworths, which operates Australia's largest supermarket
chain.
"We are disappointed we will not reach this guidance,"
Woolworths said in a statement.
"We remain confident that the Home Improvement business will
be a material profit contributor for Woolworths and will deliver
an acceptable return on investment."
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Chris Reese)