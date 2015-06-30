(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, double click on )
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, June 30 It's not hard to see why a
private equity firm might buy Woolworths Ltd's
up-market grocery chain for $15 million: the last time someone
paid that amount for a non-core asset of Australia's largest
supermarket chain, they grossed 17 times their initial outlay in
an IPO less than a year later.
That deal was home electronics chain Dick Smith,
and the Australian private equity firm which bought it from
Woolworths, Anchorage Capital Partners, gave a textbook example
of the value a turnaround specialist can extract from a small,
underperforming unit of a diversified giant like Woolworths.
"Private equity can take advantage, in very general terms,
of any large business that loses its focus on smaller business,"
said an Australian fund manager who bought into the A$345
million Dick Smith listing in 2013 and remains one of its
biggest shareholders.
"The big money was made by the private equity and management
exiting out of Woolworths and selling (Dick Smith) onto the
market," the investor added, speaking on condition of anonymity
because of the sensitivity of his firm's relationship with the
electronics store.
It didn't take long for rumours to spread that private
equity firms were circling Woolworths after the A$34 billion
company flagged its first profit decline in nearly two decades
and announced the surprise exit of its CEO in June.
Woolworths' shares have lost a fifth of their value since
the first of two 2015 profit warnings in February, but they had
their biggest bounce in five years on June 26, up 3.8 percent,
after The Australian newspaper reported that U.S. private equity
giant KKR & Co was preparing a bid for the company.
On Tuesday, Fairfax Media reported that rather than offer
the whole business in what would rank among Australia's top five
corporate takeovers, Woolworths was testing interest in its
11-store gourmet food chain Thomas Dux.
Both reports cited unnamed sources and the companies
involved have declined to comment.
Woolworths doesn't disclose Thomas Dux's revenue but Fairfax
Media said the seven-year-old chain recently became profitable.
It said Woolworths had started seeking expressions of interest
from trade buyers and private equity firms with hopes of
fetching between A$10 million and A$20 million.
SALAD DAYS
Although analysts widely expect Woolworths' next CEO to sell
non-core assets to focus on a price war with Wesfarmers Ltd's
Coles, an exit from Thomas Dux may be less about
removing distractions than avoiding defeat in the gourmet end of
Australia's $70 billion grocery industry.
Upmarket department store operator David Jones, bought last
year by South Africa's Woolworths Holdings, is planning
to overhaul its food offerings in Australia as it has done in
South Africa, adding pressure on smaller players like Thomas
Dux.
"Having David Jones targeting the higher income consumers
will lead to further market share losses for Woolworths and
Coles as the competition increases at both ends of the
socio-economic spectrum," rating agency Moody's said in a recent
note, noting the growing marketshare of German discount grocer
ALDI Inc.
Thomas Dux may not be the only non-core unit facing a sale
under Woolworths' next CEO. Many analysts expect the company to
either divest or shut down its loss-making hardware unit,
Masters, which has failed to make inroads against rival
Bunnings, owned by Wesfarmers.
"They have been struggling to make it work and a new CEO
will be dispassionate about chopping the bleeding parts," a
senior Hong Kong-based consumer retail banker said.
An exit from Masters could be more complex, however, since
Woolworths owns it in a joint venture with U.S. hardware chain
Lowes Companies Inc. The arrangement gives Woolworths
the right to buy Lowes' 33 percent stake if the U.S. company
exercises its option to sell.
