SYDNEY Aug 29 Woolworths Ltd,
Australia's largest supermarket chain by market share, on Friday
posted an 8.5 percent rise in annual net profit.
Net profit for the year to June 30 rose to A$2.45
billion($2.29 billion) from A$2.25 billion a year ago, in line
with an average estimate of A$2.5 billion from 14 analysts
polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Group sales from continuing
operations for the full year rose 3.9 percent to A$61.19
billion.
Woolworths in February upgraded its forecast to a 5 percent
to 7 percent rise in net profit after tax from continuing
operations. It had earlier put growth at 4 to 7 percent.
(1 US dollar = 1.0692 Australian dollar)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Additional reporting by Patturaja
Murugaboopathy in Bangalore; Editing by Chris Reese)