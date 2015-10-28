BRIEF-Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 4 Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co Ltd :
SYDNEY Oct 29 Woolworths Ltd, Australia's top grocery chain by sales, said on Thursday that first quarter sales fell partly because of weaker petrol prices, and warned that first half net profit will slump by up to a third as it restructures.
Sales including food, liquor, home improvement and petrol fell 2.5 percent to A$15.7 billion for the 14 weeks to Oct. 4, although not including petrol sales rose 0.8 percent.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Chris Reese)
May 4 Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co Ltd :
May 4 Hangzhou Robam Appliances Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/3ZFWtl Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)