* Net loss of A$1.2 bln vs A$2.1 bln previous
* A$1.8 bln charge to quit hardware joint venture
* Food sales slip amid price war
* Shares up 7 pct on hardware relief
(Adds CEO comment, earnings breakdown)
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, Aug 25 Woolworths Ltd,
Australia's biggest grocer by sales, posted its first annual
loss since listing and slashed its dividend following write-offs
from an ill-fated hardware business that had become a major drag
on earnings.
The company on Thursday reported a net loss of A$1.2 billion
($913.6 million) for the year to June 26, compared with a net
profit of A$2.1 billion the previous year. The loss included a
one-off charge of A$1.8 billion to quit a hardware joint venture
with U.S.-based Lowe's Companies Inc.
The 92-year-old company's shares jumped 7 percent in early
trading, in a weaker overall market, as investors cheered the
exit from the loss-making Masters hardware chain. The stock is
still down 10 percent from a year ago.
"We expect trading conditions to remain highly competitive
in FY17 but are confident that we have a clear plan and set of
priorities," said Chief Executive Officer Brad Banducci, who
started in the role this year after his predecessor quit amid
controversy over the hardware venture.
The result underscores the multiple pressure points on a
company long seen as resilient to economic volatility:
Australia's home improvement market was not big enough to
accommodate it, while new competition from budget grocery
players like Germany's ALDI Inc has hit its
supermarkets.
A foray into fuel sales via a partnership with service
station operator Caltex Australia Ltd has also led to a
strain on earnings since the global oil price sent bowser prices
plummeting.
Analysts viewed the hardware business as a key reason it was
unable to compete on supermarket prices with new cut-price
European rivals and its domestic peer, Wesfarmers Ltd
-owned Coles.
Sales of food slipped 0.2 percent to A$34.8 billion,
reflecting the company's moves to cut shelf prices and win back
market share.
In a sign the supermarket war is not just hurting
Woolworths, a day earlier Wesfarmers posted its worst profit in
15 years, partly due to grocery price cuts.
Woolworths petrol sales slumped 18.1 percent.
Woolworths declared a final dividend of 33 cents, down from
72 cents the previous year.
($1 = 1.3135 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin and Stephen
Coates)