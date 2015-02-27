* Expects FY15 net profit growth at lower end of 1.8-6.6 pct

* H1 net down 3.1 pct, sales up 1.8 pct

* Shares fall nearly 10 pct (Adds shares, company, analyst comment)

By Swati Pandey

SYDNEY, Feb 27 Woolworths Ltd, Australia's largest supermarket chain by market share, warned on Friday that full-year earnings will be at the lower end of consensus estimates due to planned investments, sending its shares down nearly 10 percent.

Woolworths, which reported a 3.1 percent fall in its first-half profit to A$1.3 billion ($1.01 billion), said annual net profit growth before one-off items would be towards the lower end of forecasts, which range from 1.8 percent to 6.6 percent.

Sales for the half-year ended Jan.4 rose 1.8 percent to A$32.4 billion and it announced a rise in its interim dividend to 67 cents a share.

"We are not satisfied with our sales performance and are taking action through investment in our Australian supermarkets business to maintain our position and restore sales momentum," the retailer said in a statement.

New investment would be partly funded through planned cost savings of over A$500 million.

Woolworths also reshuffled its senior executive team following a recent resignation. Brad Banducci was appointed managing director of its Australian food and liquor division, and Dave Chambers was made director for Woolworths supermarkets, reporting to Banducci.

Last week, diversified group Wesfarmers, which runs the rival Coles brand of supermarkets, posted a 3.7 percent drop in net profit.

"It was a bit below what we were expecting in terms of profit outlook," said Morningstar analyst Gareth James.

"Coles had stronger revenue growth so they seem to be doing better," he added.

At 2358 GMT, Woolworths shares were down 8.45 percent at A$31.08 in a weak overall market. They have underperformed the benchmark over the past year falling about 15 percent compared with 9 percent growth in the S&P/ASX200 index. (1 = 1.2822 Australian dollars) (Editing by Richard Pullin)