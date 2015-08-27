(Corrects fall in broader market in final graf)
* Woolworths FY net profit down 12.5 pct, revenue flat
* Gordon Cairns to replace Ralph Waters as chairman
* Food and liquor sales down 0.9 pct in first 8 weeks of
current year
SYDNEY, Aug 28 Australian supermarket chain
Woolworths Ltd appointed a new chairman on Thursday as
it reported its first fall in full-year net profit in at least
19 years amid tough competition and falling market share.
The country's biggest supermarket operator said former Lion
Nathan chief executive Gordon Cairns would replace Ralph Waters
as chairman. Waters will step down next week, following chief
executive Grant O'Brien out the door after the 91-year-old
company's horror year.
Net profit for the year ended June 28 fell 12.5 percent to
A$2.15 billion ($1.54 billion). The result was in line with a
shock profit warning issued by the company in June when it
announced O'Brien's departure - its second warning in four
months.
Revenue was flat at A$61.15 billion, while the company took
A$426 million of one-off costs and writedowns associated with a
restructuring.
The retailer also revealed sales in its key food and liquor
division declined 0.9 percent in the first eight weeks of the
current year.
Woolworths' leadership team has faced intense scrutiny after
ceding market share to arch-rival Coles, owned by Wesfarmers Ltd
, and cut-price newcomers like Germany's Aldi
, leading to its first quarterly sales decline in
more than 20 years in the third quarter.
The company's fortunes contrast with Wesfarmers, which last
week reported an 8.3 percent rise in full-year net profit to
A$2.44 billion.
Woolworths Food Group Managing Director, Brad Banducci, said
the company had advantages in scale and its supply chain, but
warned that margins would continue to be hit.
"A more competitive environment will result in lower margins
as we invest to improve all aspects of the customer experience,
notwithstanding gathering momentum in operating efficiencies,"
Banducci said in a statement.
Woolworths has launched a global search to replace O'Brien,
who will retain his role until a successor is appointed. Cairns,
who was also chairman of David Jones for five months before its
sale to South Africa's Woolworths, will replace Waters on Sept.
1.
The company announced a final dividend of 72 Australian
cents per share.
Woolworths shares have slumped 26 percent over the past
year, compared with a 7.4 percent fall on the broader market.
The stock last closed at A$27.05 on Thursday.
($1 = 1.3945 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Richard Pullin)