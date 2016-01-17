SYDNEY Jan 18 Australia's No. 1 grocery chain
Woolworths Ltd said on Monday it planned to sell or
wind-up its stake in the hardware unit 'Masters' due to ongoing
losses, ending months of speculation about the potential sale.
Masters is a joint venture with U.S.-based Lowe's Companies
Inc, and Woolworth's budget general merchandise chain,
Big W.
"Our recent review of operating performance indicates it
will take many years for Masters to become profitable," said
Woolworths Chairman Gordon Cairns in a statement to the stock
exchange.
"We have determined we cannot continue to sustain ongoing
losses from this business," he said, adding the exit process
would take several months.
Woolworths's share price jumped more than 6 percent, though
it was still showing a decline of 23 percent for the past 12
months.
Woolworths has been battling a step-up in competition
brought about by new entrants such as Aldi, contributing to
three profit forecast downgrades last year.
(Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Eric Meijer)