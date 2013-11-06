* South African retailer ends Nigerian ambitions
* High rents, duties weighed on business
* Rich Nigerians prefer shopping in London
(Adds background, details)
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 6 Upmarket South African
retailer Woolworths pulled the plug on its Nigerian
business on Wednesday, citing high rents and duties as well as
the difficulties of marketing to consumers in Africa's most
populous country.
Although the Cape Town-based firm focused on the costs of
doing business in Africa's biggest oil producer, analysts said
the more basic issue was marketing to wealthy Nigerians who are
mobile and brand conscious - and Woolworths is not a big brand.
Those who can afford its clothes, which are similar in style
to Britain's Marks & Spencer, tend to fly to London and
bring items back in suitcases, or, if they really want to cut a
dash, will splash out on traditional tailor-made clothes or an
expensive fashion label.
"They are not viable. A lot of people are coming in:
Burberry, Tommy Hilfiger. These are up- or mid-market brands
that Nigerians know," said Bismarck Rewane, head of Lagos-based
consultancy Financial Derivatives.
"Nigerians don't know Woolworths. Insofar as they've heard
the name, Nigerians associate it with the downmarket British
retailer that went bust."
Woolworths opened its first store in Nigeria in late 2011,
tracking other South African retailers such as Shoprite
into the nation of 160 million, and grew to three outlets
selling clothes and general merchandise.
In its announcement, it said the investment was "deemed no
longer viable" after several attempts to improve the performance
of its stores.
It added that it remained committed to the rest of its
business in Africa, where it runs 59 stores in nearly a dozen
countries.
"The Nigerian business was unable to sustain a compelling
product and value proposition which represents the brand well,
and meets the needs of the Nigerian customer," the company said.
Although the likes of discount grocer Shoprite have done
well in Nigeria, Woolworths' problems underline the difficulty
of doing business in countries with poor infrastructure,
little-understood consumer profiles and fluid duty regimes.
"The reality is Africa is a very, very tough place to do
business," said Nic Norman-Smith, chief investment officer at
Lentus Asset Management in Johannesburg.
"It's not as if you can arrive, set up shop and and start
printing money, especially in retail, where sites and supply
chain are so important."
Shares of Woolworths ended flat at 74.04 rand.
(Additional reporting by Tim Cocks in Lagos; Editing by David
Dolan and Ed Cropley)