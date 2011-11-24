SYDNEY Nov 24 Australia's Woolworths Ltd has increased to A$700.2 million ($678 million) and completed a hybrid notes offer, it said on Thursday.

Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The issue was initially launched with a size of A$500 million and will pay 7.8517 percent per year for the first period ending in February 2012. The margin was 325 basis points over the bank bill rate. ($1 = 1.0324 Australian dollars) (Reported by Cecile Lefort)