* Property fund worth more than A$1 bln - source
* Woolworths has been studying options for properties for
months
* Move on properties follows sale of electronics units
* Shares opener slightly firmer
(Adds detail, investor comment, share price)
By Narayanan Somasundaram
SYDNEY, Oct 4 Australia's top supermarket
operator Woolworths Ltd is set to spin off some of its
property portfolio into a fund, as well as raise about A$500
million ($510 million) in equity as early as Friday, a source
with direct knowledge said.
The property fund would be worth more than A$1 billion, the
source said.
Woolworths and other Australian retailers have been hurt by
rising competition from nimble online rivals and are looking at
ways to cut costs and better use assets such as their
properties.
"It's a good thing for Woolworths' shareholders," Simon
Bonouvrie, portfolio manager at Platypus Asset Management, who
expects the company to use the funds to pay down debt and open
more stores.
"They have spent a significant amount on property
development over the past several years and arguably they are
not a natural property owner. So it's good that they can sell
some property assets and recycle the capital back into their
retailing business."
Citigroup is underwriting the equity raising and
Woolworths is finalising the property funds structure in
consultation with potential investors, said the source who
declined to be named as discussions are not yet public.
No other details were immediately available.
Woolworths has previously said it was looking at several
options including a sale or a separate listing of the property
assets. It has sold property assets worth about A$500 million in
the 2011 and 2012 financial years, based on stock exchange
filings.
Company officials and a Citigroup spokeswoman in Sydney did
not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Shares in Woolworths opened 0.8 percent higher on Thursday,
having gained about 15 percent so far this year.
The company operates brands including discount retailer Big
W, liquor chain Dan Murphy's and Masters Home Improvement in
addition to its Woolworths supermarket chain which competes with
Wesfarmers Ltd's Coles.
Last month Woolworths said it was selling its Dick Smith
Electronics chain in Australia and its Indian wholesale venture
to private equity firm Anchorage Capital Partners for a combined
A$55 million under a plan to exit the consumer electronics
segment.
Department store David Jones has also undertaken a
review of its properties as it seeks to arrest a slide in its
share price.
($1=A$0.9792)
(Additional reporting by Miranda Maxwell in Melbourne and
Lincoln Feast in Sydney; Editing by Gyles Beckford and Edwina
Gibbs)