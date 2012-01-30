SYDNEY Jan 31 Australian retailer Woolworths said on Tuesday it plans to sell its consumer electronics chain, Dick Smith, and has received several unsolicited approached, which it is exploring.

Woolworths, which plans to restructure the business by selling up to 100 underperforming stores within the next two years, said it would take a restructuring charge of A$300 million ($317.12 million) in the first half.

"The investment and management attention given to Dick Smith have been disproportionate relative to its position within the Woolworths group," it said in a statement adding consumer electronics will be offered through its Big W chain.

Woolworths said Greenhill Caliburn has been appointed to advise on the sale. ($1 = 0.9460 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)