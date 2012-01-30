SYDNEY Jan 31 Australian retailer
Woolworths said on Tuesday it plans to sell its
consumer electronics chain, Dick Smith, and has received several
unsolicited approached, which it is exploring.
Woolworths, which plans to restructure the business by
selling up to 100 underperforming stores within the next two
years, said it would take a restructuring charge of A$300
million ($317.12 million) in the first half.
"The investment and management attention given to Dick Smith
have been disproportionate relative to its position within the
Woolworths group," it said in a statement adding consumer
electronics will be offered through its Big W chain.
Woolworths said Greenhill Caliburn has been appointed to
advise on the sale. ($1 = 0.9460 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)